On November 29 and continuing during the subsequent three or four sessions, investors got a taste of what happens when there’s a sudden (possibly factor flow-driven) rotation out of the winners and into unloved names and sectors (of course “unloved” was a relative term in 2017).

The tech selloff that started on November 29 eventually culminated in the worst 5-day underperformance for the Nasdaq 100 versus the S&P since 2009. The impetus was initially written off to investors rotating into the presumed winners from the tax bill (i.e. not tech), but the indiscriminate nature of the move led some folks to posit that what we witnessed was a dress rehearsal for the type of “Factormaggedon” Goldman warned about over the summer.

As we kick off the new year, BofAML’s Savita Subramanian is out warning about a dynamic that has the potential to trigger a similar shift out of crowded names and into neglected stocks. She pegs the episode mentioned above as an example.

For those interested in this dynamic, I've cited a few excerpts that show you where the crowding is...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/01/02/beware-the-crowd-one-bank-warns-on-rebalance-risk/