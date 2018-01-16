We’ve been looking for surprises and one thing that can catch us out is if the Bank of Japan starts tightening. If it actually follows the Fed and the ECB and announces some sort of tapering. This could be far more important than the Fed. A lot of major trends start with Japan. People don’t focus on Japan enough in my view.

That’s what Albert Edwards said earlier this month at SocGen’s annual strategy conference in London, and it’s notable for a number of reasons.

For one thing, implicit in the notion that Kuroda might one day soon decide to leave Neverland is the notion that Japan might just be achieving some measure of “success” when it comes to escaping the deflationary doldrums. This is something Edwards explores in his latest client note and happily, he credits our buddy Kevin Muir (The Macro Tourist) for the inspiration.

“A big hat tip to the excellent Kevin Muir at The Macro Tourist who got me thinking about Japan,” Edwards writes, in a note dated last Wednesday. “Could things be going so well in Japan that an unexpected tightening causes the yen to surge at a time when almost all investors, including myself, expect neverending yen weakness?” Albert goes on to ask.

What follows is truly interesting discussion about the possibility that Kuroda could stumble the world back into crisis ironically by acknowledging his own "success" at breaking the Japanese deflationary mindset.

But what readers will really enjoy is Albert's full slide deck called "How To Call 10 Of The Last 1 Market Crashes". Full piece here...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/01/16/albert-edwards-warns-of-surprise-from-the-east-explains-how-to-call-10-of-the-last-1-crashes/