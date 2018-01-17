Don’t Kid Yourself: ‘No One Knows How This Will Play Out’

When it comes to the contention that somehow, markets are going to be able to come away from the unwind of central bank balance sheets unscathed, you can color me incredulous.

And here’s the thing, I’m not the guy telling you that the world is going to end if the ECB calls time on APP in September (as opposed to say, extending it for three more months, which was some folks’ base case until a couple of weeks ago when the rhetoric started to shift as the econ continued to surprise to the upside).

I’m also not the guy telling you that markets are going to collapse if Kuroda ends up following in the Fed and the ECB’s footsteps amid what looks like the beginning of a shift in the deflationary mindset in Japan (and no, that’s not some kind of jab at Albert Edwards, it’s just to say that I’m inclined to think Kuroda has a ways to go before anyone is going to describe him as any semblance of “hawkish”).

[...]

All I’m saying is that there are very real reasons to believe that this time is indeed “different” when it comes to the backdrop against which reduced CB flow will play out. The bottom line is that you can’t reasonably expect asset prices not to respond when the supply/demand equation changes and that’s what’s about to happen.

