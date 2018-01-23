Maybe You’re Not A Lunatic Gambler After All, Earnings Beats Suggest

Are you looking for a plausible excuse to keep buying equities or to generally stay long risk at a time when valuations are telling you that you might be a lunatic gambler?

Of course you are. Because have a look at the following table (up to date through Monday) and then tell me why it makes sense to be long equities or credit right now from a valuation perspective:

Ok, so what you need – whether you realize it or not – is a plausible narrative and fortunately, earnings season is thus far providing you with one.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/01/23/maybe-youre-not-a-lunatic-gambler-after-all-earnings-beats-suggest/