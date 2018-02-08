Yeah, So China’s Yuan Just Plunged The Most Since The Devaluation

Ok, well the yuan plunged overnight.

And by plunged, I mean it fell the most against the dollar since the devaluation.

There are a number of things going on there and the first thing you should note is that the yuan was of course sitting near at its strongest levels against the dollar since the August 2015 deval. So this doesn’t come entirely out the blue.

The proximate cause today was probably this:

CHINA JAN. TRADE BALANCE $20.34 BLN; EST. $54.65 BLN

Which was of course the direct result of the trade data which was pretty funny depending on what your definition of humor is:

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/08/yeah-so-chinas-yuan-just-plunged-the-most-since-the-devaluation/