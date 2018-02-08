Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

BOE Thinks Maybe You’re Not Taking Them Entirely Serious When It Comes To Hikes

|Includes: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (FXB)

Well the BoE sounded a bit hawkish.

We previewed the decision on Sunday and I mean, I haven’t had a chance to really look at the chatter, but the rhetoric here sounds pretty aggressive versus consensus headed in.

Of course there was no change to policy, but the forward guidance is tipping (another) hike and probably sooner than the market was figuring. They upped their growth forecasts and more importantly, suggested they might just “need” to raise interest rates faster than previously suggested.

Here’s GBPUSD:

