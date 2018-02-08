Good News! VIX ETP Rebalance Risk Really Isn’t A Problem Anymore!

So, it turns out that whole VIX ETP rebalance risk was a real thing.

And you know what? The funniest thing about what happened on Monday is definitely not that a bunch of former (and likely future) big box managers got wiped out leading to what I imagine were some rather awkward moments at dinner tables around the country, but rather the deafening silence from popular Finance Twitter folk who for the past year, have generally dismissed the whole VIX ETP problem as something that was a figment of skeptics’ imagination.

On countless occasions over the last nine months I marveled at how casually FinTwit’s pantheon of notables (and by “notables” I mean that list of handles, some anonymous some not, with between 1,500 and a million followers) summarily dismissed the whole “doom loop” dynamic as something akin to an urban legend.

[...]

The “good” news is that thanks to the massacre, that VIX ETP rebalance risk which the punditry swore wasn’t a problem, actually isn’t a problem anymore.

More to the point, vega-to-buy on a 5-vol. spike has collapsed.

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/08/good-news-vix-etp-rebalance-risk-really-isnt-a-problem-anymore/