Morons Massacred As Short Vol. Double Down Goes Horribly Wrong
Well, on the same day when "buy the dip" stories hit an all-time record...
...the retail crowd was getting back into the short vol. trade via SVXY.
On Thursday, they're getting hit - hard.
I keep saying this, but it's not going to sink in: do not try to be a vol. seller from your living room. It won't work.
