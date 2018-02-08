Well, on the same day when "buy the dip" stories hit an all-time record...

...the retail crowd was getting back into the short vol. trade via SVXY.

On Thursday, they're getting hit - hard.

I keep saying this, but it's not going to sink in: do not try to be a vol. seller from your living room. It won't work.

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/08/morons-massacred-as-short-vol-double-down-goes-horribly-wrong/