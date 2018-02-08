The Psychedelic Swan Moment And Retail’s Volatility Addiction

Well in light of today’s midday massacre for retail investors who apparently learned very little (if anything) from Monday’s wipeout of XIV, this is probably just as good a time as any to show you a couple more amazing charts illustrating what will undoubtedly go down as one of the more dramatic speculative blowups in history (if for no other reason than the sheer blatant stupidity inherent in the whole thing and the fact that the New York TimesTarget manager story put a face and a name to the mania).

But before we do that – and really, this kind of sets the stage – note that UVXY, TVIX, VXX, and SVXY are among the most traded ETPs on the board Thursday, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that irrespective of the directional bias, home gamers are by no means exhibiting any caution when it comes to piling back into vehicles that, on the long vol. side, have been the equivalent of simply lighting money on fire for years, and on the short vol. side, have now proven to be prone to blowing up entirely at the drop of a hat. Have a look at the volume on these things through lunchtime on Thursday:

Full post (with the swan moment) here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/08/the-psychedelic-swan-moment-and-retails-volatility-addiction/