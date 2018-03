Thursday was a bloodbath. Plain and simple.

And look, some of you are still piling into short vol. using what amounts to the same short vol. vehicle that blew up on Monday. Here, look what you’re doing:

The S&P is now down 10% from its January 26 peak. Translation: this is not a drill.

This was the second time this week that the Dow has plunged 1,000 points or more (let that sink in).

Full summary of another truly incredible day with all the charts and humor you need here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/08/harry/