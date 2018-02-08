‘I Was Told There Would Be No Corrections’

Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.

Ok, well it’s official. It’s a correction.

And predictably, it comes just two weeks after folks finished celebrating the longest streak in recorded history without a 5% pullback by dumping massive amounts of cash into U.S. equity funds.

So the question now is obviously what comes next and that depends to a large extent on i) where yields go from here, and ii) whether the fear of systematic selling pressure is overblown or well founded. Opinions vary on that latter issue, but it’s worth noting that, as Bloomberg’s Ye Xie writes, “CTAs have lost more than 6% over the past five days through yesterday, according to the SG CTA Index [and] with the stock meltdown today, it may post the worst return on record.” So you can draw your own conclusions about what might come next.

Full post here...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/08/i-was-told-there-would-be-no-corrections/

