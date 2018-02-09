Did ‘The Market’s Boogeymen’ Just Suffer Their Worst 5-Day Loss On Record?

Ok, so we’re going to eschew our penchant for over-the-top cynicism and biting market commentary in favor of treading very lightly here, because we’d rather not do too much to piss off our quant followers.

This is a particularly touchy subject under normal circumstances and this week is not a week that falls in the “normal circumstances” category, which means this debate is even more contentious than it usually is.

As regular readers are aware, there are effectively two stages to what we’ve variously characterized as the market “doom loop“, which is a kind of nightmare scenario where once the first domino is tipped, there’s no turning back.

[...]

Long story short, the first part of the doom loop was indeed triggered this week when XIV blew up. It wasn’t an urban legend. The monsters under the bed were real.

The second part of the doom loop involves a sustained vol. spike and any accompanying market mayhem resulting in the forced deleveraging for systematic/programmatic strats, like CTAs.

Well, it looks like CTAs just had their worst 5-day stretch in history. Or at least one of the worst. That raises questions about what comes next and whether they've already deleveraged. More here:

