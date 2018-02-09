‘Forget You Guys, I’m Goin’ Home!’ U.S. Equity Funds Hemorrhage $33 Billion In One Week

If you think “way” back to 18 hours ago, we suggested that you might want to pour out a little liquor for all the people who helped funnel $40 billion into U.S. equity funds in January because their timing left something to be desired.

Here was the tweet:

We also suggested that money was about to come right back out.

Well sure enough...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/09/screw-you-guys-im-goin-home-u-s-equity-funds-hemorrhage-33-billion-in-one-week/