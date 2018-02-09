Trader: You’re Getting ‘Payback’ For Gains That Were ‘Borrowed, Not Earned’

Well, Friday was another wild day for stocks. Irrespective of where everything closes, there was no comfort to be found in the price action. The kind of manic swings we witnessed to close the week are indicative of something, and whatever that something is, it’s not conviction.

At one point during the session, before paring losses aggressively, the S&P was on pace to post its worst weekly loss since November of 2008.

[...]

Don’t let anyone tell you this isn’t justified. Or that somehow stocks have fallen “too much”. What does that even mean? What is “too much”? Were we not living on borrowed time?

The answer to that latter question is “yes” according to former trader-turned Bloomberg contributor Richard Breslow who on Friday writes that he is “left somewhat cold to the notion that this [selloff] has sown pain and is destroying wealth.”

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/09/trader-youre-getting-payback-for-gains-that-were-borrowed-not-earned/