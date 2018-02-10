Guess what? Fidelity is going to go ahead and save you from yourself.

Let me preface this by saying that when I contend I’ve been “making this argument for years”, I mean that in the most literal sense possible here.

[...]

I was absolutely sure that retail investors have no business shorting vol. with ETPs. That’s insane and it should never have been allowed in the first place. I was pounding the table on disallowing retail investors from using those things from the first month I started HR. The reason I was so sure of that is because irrespective of whether those products ultimately imploded with consequences for the broader market, the bottom line is that the vast majority of people trading them don’t understand what it is they are actually doing and so, those people shouldn’t have access to them. That’s common sense.

And because it’s common sense, I knew with absolute certainty that eventually – even if it took ten years – retail investors would be banned from trading them.

Well guess what? Fidelity just went there...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/09/fidelity-literally-bans-retail-investors-from-the-short-vol-trade-because-morons/