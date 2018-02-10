Fidelity Literally Bans Retail Investors From The Short Vol. Trade
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
Guess what? Fidelity is going to go ahead and save you from yourself.
Let me preface this by saying that when I contend I’ve been “making this argument for years”, I mean that in the most literal sense possible here.
[...]
I was absolutely sure that retail investors have no business shorting vol. with ETPs. That’s insane and it should never have been allowed in the first place. I was pounding the table on disallowing retail investors from using those things from the first month I started HR. The reason I was so sure of that is because irrespective of whether those products ultimately imploded with consequences for the broader market, the bottom line is that the vast majority of people trading them don’t understand what it is they are actually doing and so, those people shouldn’t have access to them. That’s common sense.
And because it’s common sense, I knew with absolute certainty that eventually – even if it took ten years – retail investors would be banned from trading them.
Well guess what? Fidelity just went there...
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/09/fidelity-literally-bans-retail-investors-from-the-short-vol-trade-because-morons/