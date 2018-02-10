‘People Were Laughing At Us’ – How One Fund Made 8,600% On ‘Vol-Pocalypse Now’

No one in the money management business should have been surprised by what happened on Monday.

The idea that “nobody saw this coming” is an excuse people are using to try and deflect from the fact that they didn’t take the time to engage enough with the research being conducted on levered and short VIX ETPs to understand what the rebalance risk would entail in a worst case scenario. Simply put, they did not take this chart – this is just one iteration from a January 10 Goldman note – seriously:

That chart is not hard to understand for professional investors. Just a 3-point spike in VIX futures (so, from the then weighted average of 11.5 to 14.5) would have forced VIX ETP issuers to buy $110mm vega. That, Goldman’s Rocky Fishman said at the time with some alarm, was “double the highest ever seen before 2017” and represented “~60% of daily 1st/2nd VIX futures volume, and around 30% of open interest.”

But one fund took it seriously. And for their trouble, they made 8,600%.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/10/people-were-laughing-at-us-how-one-fund-made-8600-on-vol-pocalypse-now/