‘Can You Feel The Tension?’ Grab The Scotch, History Says This Correction Could Get Deeper
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
“Can you feel the tension, in the air right now?”
“I know I can.
We were one late Friday afternoon panic bid away from logging the worst week for the S&P since the depths of the crisis. So thank God for that late afternoon Jim Cramer-assisted ramp, because if it weren’t for that, this is what would have happened:
[...]
It’s worth looking back at history for clues as to what to expect going forward. Here’s Goldman to help:
Most equity market corrections recover without developing into bear markets or presaging recessions. There have been 16 drawdowns of 10%+ since 1976. Of the 16 corrections, only five occurred around a recession. Of the remaining 11 non-recession episodes, 1987 was the only one that turned into a bear market (i.e., a decline of 20%).
Full post here:
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/10/can-you-feel-the-tension-grab-the-scotch-history-says-this-correction-could-get-deeper/