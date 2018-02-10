‘Can You Feel The Tension?’ Grab The Scotch, History Says This Correction Could Get Deeper

“Can you feel the tension, in the air right now?”

“I know I can.

We were one late Friday afternoon panic bid away from logging the worst week for the S&P since the depths of the crisis. So thank God for that late afternoon Jim Cramer-assisted ramp, because if it weren’t for that, this is what would have happened:

Yeah. That.

It’s worth looking back at history for clues as to what to expect going forward. Here’s Goldman to help:

Most equity market corrections recover without developing into bear markets or presaging recessions. There have been 16 drawdowns of 10%+ since 1976. Of the 16 corrections, only five occurred around a recession. Of the remaining 11 non-recession episodes, 1987 was the only one that turned into a bear market (i.e., a decline of 20%).

