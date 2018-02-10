David's latest and this one is pretty important in terms of the new spending bill.

You really should pay attention to this (even if you don't take David's word for it, you can always just Google the details on the way to drawing your own conclusions).

The thing is, we're in the middle of a bond market rout and just about the last thing you want to do is give the resurgent vigilantes another reason to punish fiscal profligacy..

We have crossed the fiscal Rubicon, and not merely because Congress passed a $400 billion budget-buster in the wee hours of the morning rather than abide a government shutdown beyond sunrise. And also not merely because the deficit is now locked in at $1.2 trillion or 6% of GDP during what would be the tail-end 10th year of the business expansion (FY 2019); or that it is on a path to doubling the national debt to $40 trillion during what will be the 2020s decade of demographic no return (i.e. 30 million more retirees on Social Security/Medicare). What really happened is that the politics of the budget have now become even worse than the numbers. In a word, the GOP congressional leadership surrendered control of the nation’s finances to Chuckles Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, the military-industrial complex and the domestic spending lobbies of every shape and form. The conservative fiscal opposition—-what was left of it—–has been obliterated. The finality of it, in fact, lies in the insidious essence of the deal, which is now the law of the land. To wit, the bill puts Washington on fiscal holiday until at least March 1, 2019, and in the interim the red ink emanating from the US Treasury will rise like the floodwaters of Houston last summer. There will be no stopping it. That’s because in the short-run the debt ceiling is suspended for 13 months.

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/10/david-stockman-bemoans-the-night-of-fiscal-infamy/