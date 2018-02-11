‘I’m A Minsky Moment, I’m Not THE Minsky Moment’

Listen, I mean there’s good news and there’s bad news about last week.

The good news is that according to BofAML, this was “not THE Minksy Moment” it was just “a Minsky moment”.

So why wasn’t this THE Minksy Moment? Well, here’s BofAML to explain:

Although this week saw a Minsky Moment for VIX, this is not THE moment we had in mind. We anticipate there will eventually be a massive correction to risk assets at the end of this economic cycle, which we don’t see coming until at least 2020, if not later. That’s THE Minsky Moment that we had in mind.

Basically, this isn’t “the big one, Elizabeth.”

But beyond that kind of general, 30,000-foot assessment, BofAML offers some insight via their Global Financial Stress Index. Here again, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is, it jumped 0.50 from January to February and that’s the fifth sharpest monthly increase on record.

The good news is, the liquidity stress indicator barely budged, which seems to suggest that the post-crisis world is infinitely more resilient.

For more details on this, see here:

