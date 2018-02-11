I’ll confess I’m not 100% sure why so many people seem to be zeroing in on that last-minute panic bid on Friday afternoon as a sign that the equity rout is over.

I mean sure, better a dramatic stick save than no dramatic stick save, but Friday wasn’t the only green day last week and it wasn’t the only day that saw wild swings and panic buying.

So I guess it’s not entirely clear to me why anyone should read anything more into Friday than they did into Tuesday.

One excuse for celebrating the late-day Friday action seems to revolve around the notion that the systematic deleveraging is over.

[...]

Specifically, this headline crossed at 3:32 ET:

CTA/RISK PARITY FUND UNWINDING MOSTLY BEHIND US, JPMORGAN SAYS

I guess what I would say about this debate is that there are two positive ways to spin things, but they are mutually exclusive. Either:

CTAs and risk parity didn’t exacerbate the situation and even if they did they definitely weren’t, as JPMorgan suggests, “at the core of the correction” in which case “the only thing to fear, was fear itself” applies when it comes to model-driven selling CTAs and risk parity did exacerbate the situation, but now we can relax because that selling is mostly over

Much (much) more here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/11/quant-crash-human-robot-blame-game-escalates-as-cta-risk-parity-scapegoating-reaches-fever-pitch/