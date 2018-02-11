Here’s What The VaR Shock Meant For Global Portfolio Managers

Look, I realize that pounding the table on forced unwinds by vol.-sensitive investors during the recent acute pickup in volatility is quickly becoming an exercise in dead horse beating.

Or, if you like cows better than horses, we’re quickly reaching the point where the sellside is going full-Bruce Dickinson when it comes to penning notes about what last week meant for portfolio managers operating near their risk limits ahead of the turmoil – “analysts have a fever, and the only prescription is more vol. notes.”

Be that as it may, there is exactly zero chance that people are going to stop trying to project what the scope of the de-risking was likely to have been for various types of investors.

[...]

And on that score, Barclays is out with something a little more general that just looks at what the implications were for global portfolio managers with positions already close to pre-defined risk limits who “may have had to reduce these over the past week, particularly if these limits were measured with a Value at Risk metric using forward-looking implied volatility.”

Long story short, the number for equities is 28%:

To return to the VaR limit, the portfolio manager needs to reduce the position by about 28%.

If you want "more cowbell", there's some here:

