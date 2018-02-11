Now that the “VIX Minksy moment” has cleared the deck in terms of the rebalance risk posed by short vol. ETPs and now that the model-driven selling is supposedly out of the way, market participants will be back to focusing on what caused things to come unglued in the first place: the fear that more evidence of inflation pressures will lead to more selling in bonds, ultimately pushing 10Y yields beyond 3%, a level that more than a few people are watching very closely.

Aside from Monday’s flash crash, there seemed to be little that could stop yields from rising last week as more evidence of fiscal largesse (think: the budget deal) continues to conspire with inflation fears to weigh on bonds.

As we detailed on Saturday night in “Release The Long End!“, the stock selloff may have served to transform the pension rebalance bid for FI into an offer, removing yet another impediment to rising rates.

“The approval of tax cuts brought expectations of higher interest rates since September, reflected in the increase in the risk neutral rate, which peaked in the past few weeks, but the recent sell-off has been driven by an increase in the term premium, reflecting inflation and fiscal risks,” Barclays writes on Sunday, before reminding you that the budget deal boosts spending by USD300bn over the next two years, which “adds to the large deficit increase brought by the tax cuts and [has] already triggered negative commentary from Moody’s.”

Full week ahead preview here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/11/final-curtain-full-week-ahead-preview/