Trump All Set To Worsen Bond Selloff

Right so Donald Trump is going to be talking about numbers today. Specifically, he’s going to unveil his budget and also his infrastructure proposal.

Notably, he’s apparently going to just go ahead and abandon GOP dogma when it comes to balancing the budget.

“On Monday, Trump is slated to announce a new budget plan that will no longer seek to eliminate the deficit over the next decade, forfeiting a major Republican goal,” the Washington Post wrote on Sunday evening, citing three people familiar with the document.

Although he will talk about “a range of spending cuts” aimed at “reducing the growth” of the deficit, any effort to actually balance the federal budget is out the window and it’s not heard to understand why. I mean after all, he’s just passed a deficit-funded tax cut for corporations and last week he signed a bipartisan budget deal that lifts spending caps by $500 billion and suspends the debt limit. On top of that, he wants more infrastructure spending and he also wants his wall.

So yeah, fiscal discipline is out the window.

As we’ve noted on countless occasions of late, piling this kind of fiscal stimulus atop an overheating economy is a recipe for disaster and it’s also a recipe for higher yields and an aggressively hawkish Fed.

And indeed, yields were up (again) overnight.

