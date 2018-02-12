No matter what anyone tells you, the rampant proliferation of ETFs is an unequivocally positive development because they allow long-term, fundamentals-minded investors to allocate as they see fit at very low cost thus freeing them from the tyranny of nefarious money managers who charge exorbitant fees because they are greedy folks who can’t be trusted to look out for retail investors’ money.

And because ETFs are definitely vehicles that attract long-term, fundamentals-minded investors, there’s no way that people would have sold SPY en masse last week, effectively negating the entirety of the massive January inflow which was itself certainly not a manifestation of people using ETFs to speculate on short-term gains, right? Right.

Or actually no, that’s entirely wrong. Because as it turns out, SPY saw a record $23.6 billion in outflows last week. As Bloomberg’s writes, “the five-session stampede for the exits erased the previous nine weeks of inflows into the fund.”

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/12/etf-hot-potato-investors-were-highly-active-in-passive-during-selloff/