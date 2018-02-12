Ray Dalio’s ‘Pretty Stupid’ People Are The Only Ones With Real Positive Returns In 2018

I don’t know, sometimes I think you people are all crazy.

To be sure, this was always a casino but the rapidity with which information can spread and the interconnectedness of global markets has seemingly turned this whole thing into a giant video game, complete with FinTwit which functions as the market equivalent of those headsets gamers wear when they talk to each other in real time while they play Halo and Call of Duty.

The BTFD meme isn’t a meme anymore. It’s an actual “strategy” thanks to the unshakable faith in central banks and the hilarious thing about it is that most of the people who subscribe to it don’t even know why it works.

[...]

In the background, the foundation on which this entire post-crisis regime is build is cracking as central banks seem determined to normalize if only to replenish their ammo so they can do the whole song and dance again during the next meltdown.

One of the major issues here is how Jerome Powell responds to rising inflation pressures and as BofAML writes on Monday, “there is also a complicating factor [as] leverage in equity markets has surged to some of the highest levels on record, just as private investor cash positions have tanked to the lowest point in years.”

Oh, and as far as Ray Dalio's "stupid people" holding cash call goes...

