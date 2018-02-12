‘Coincidence? We Don’t Think So’: Pinnacle In S&P P/E, Bitcoin Was ‘Peak Excitement’

In late January, Deutsche Bank suggested that going forward, investors in traditional assets are going to have start paying more attention to Bitcoin.

Their rationale was simple: cryptocurrencies had replaced short vol. as “the new frontier in risk-taking.”

Exactly a week ago, everyone was forced to acknowledge what a lot folks on Wall Street and a handful of fund managers had been saying for the better part of two years: the tail was wagging the dog. Between the proliferation of the short vol. trade (which, in its retail form, was embodied by XIV and SVXY) had conspired with what Marko Kolanovic has dubbed “quantitative exuberance” to create the following scenario (via Deutsche Bank):

Implied volatility is an index calculated from the price of a derivative product (options) of an underlying marketable security. However, we now have a “tail wagging the dog” situation where the price of the derivative product is feeding back into the price of the underling marketable security. Investors required to seek out high returns, even in the current “triple-low environment,” are under pressure to manage assets near their fund’s value-at-risk upper limit (CTA, macro funds and volatility-targeting funds such as variable annuity funds and risk parity funds). This means that, structurally, they will increase their holdings of stocks and other risk assets when volatility declines, but reflexively dump risk assets when volatility rises.

Although the note that excerpt is from doesn’t exactly “stick the landing” in terms of a seamless transition to the purported Bitcoin-traditional asset nexus, the bank made an admirable effort.

Well on Monday, Morgan Stanley is out with a new piece that links peak S&P P/E with peak cryptocurrencies.

More here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/12/coincidence-we-dont-think-so-pinnacle-in-sp-p-e-bitcoin-was-peak-excitement-morgan-stanley-says/