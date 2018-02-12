Lured By Yacht Promise, E*Traders Opened 64,581 New Brokerage Accounts In January

If you were wondering whether we will ever tire of lampooning retail investors for piling into stocks “like nothing anybody’s ever seen” (to quote Trump) in January, the answer is: “absolutely not”.

as we detailed just days before it all fell apart, Millennials were opening retail brokerage accounts at a rapid clip in order to trade crypto and weed stocks.

Literally one night before it all started to go horribly awry, we showed you two more charts that suggested retail investors were likely piling in.

Well now, thanks to the latest monthly activity update from E*Trade, we have still more evidence that January was a retail festival...

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/12/lured-by-yacht-promise-etraders-opened-64581-new-brokerage-accounts-in-january/