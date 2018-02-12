Lured By Yacht Promise, E*Traders Opened 64,581 New Brokerage Accounts In January
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
If you were wondering whether we will ever tire of lampooning retail investors for piling into stocks “like nothing anybody’s ever seen” (to quote Trump) in January, the answer is: “absolutely not”.
as we detailed just days before it all fell apart, Millennials were opening retail brokerage accounts at a rapid clip in order to trade crypto and weed stocks.
Literally one night before it all started to go horribly awry, we showed you two more charts that suggested retail investors were likely piling in.
Well now, thanks to the latest monthly activity update from E*Trade, we have still more evidence that January was a retail festival...
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/12/lured-by-yacht-promise-etraders-opened-64581-new-brokerage-accounts-in-january/