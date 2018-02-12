Toto.
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
Well good news!
It looks like that last-minute panic bid on Friday had some legs.
I don’t know what you want to make of Monday’s action. I’d be inclined to say it’s still difficult to sort through the noise, but then again, it was green all day today as opposed to the wild swings we saw on Friday. No stick save catalyzed by a rumor about the end of CTA/risk parity selling was necessary.
Of course it could also be that everyone is just sitting around waiting on CPI and in the meantime, they’re buying on the assumption we’re oversold.
Whatever the case, stocks were sharply higher across the board with the Dow up more than 400 points. Just to give you an idea of how much the regime has changed, have a look at this: