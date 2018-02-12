Well good news!

It looks like that last-minute panic bid on Friday had some legs.

I don’t know what you want to make of Monday’s action. I’d be inclined to say it’s still difficult to sort through the noise, but then again, it was green all day today as opposed to the wild swings we saw on Friday. No stick save catalyzed by a rumor about the end of CTA/risk parity selling was necessary.

Of course it could also be that everyone is just sitting around waiting on CPI and in the meantime, they’re buying on the assumption we’re oversold.

Whatever the case, stocks were sharply higher across the board with the Dow up more than 400 points. Just to give you an idea of how much the regime has changed, have a look at this:

Full Monday wrap here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/12/toto/