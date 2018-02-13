You’re Not Panicking Enough Yet.

How durable is bullish sentiment?

Or, put differently, how much would it take to break the spirit of market participants who have been conditioned, Pavlov style, to buy any dip no matter how small?

On one hand, flows data from last week suggests that investors are predisposed to jumping ship at a moment’s notice. Outflows from SPY were enormous as the money that flowed into stocks in January flowed out seemingly at the first sign of trouble.

On the other hand, SVXY saw a veritable avalanche on inflows during the week suggesting the buy-the-dip mentality as manifested in sell-the-VIX-rip is still alive and well.

Of course there are innumerable ways one can go about gauging the resilience of bullish sentiment, but Goldman is out with a couple of possibly useful nuggets, including the following the chart which shows that while the put-call skew is up, “it’s only in its 72nd percentile relative to the past year, suggesting investors are not yet paying extreme prices for puts relative to calls.”

