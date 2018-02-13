Waiting For Wednesday.

Well, it’s Tuesday and everyone is frozen in time ahead of tomorrow’s CPI print.

That number would have been closely-watched even without the events of the last two weeks, but after learning just how acute the situation can get when someone screams “INFLATION!” in crowded theatre, market participants are now looking at tomorrow’s data as something of a make or break moment.

And they may be right, at least in terms of the short-term outlook for bond yields. If CPI misses to the downside, it could arrest the bond rout for the time being and while you’d be inclined to think that would be good for stocks in light of recent events, Bloomberg’s Mark Cudmore reminds you that “it could be argued that that event is skewed to be an equity negative either way.”

“If there’s high inflation, then yields might rise again, further squeezing liquidity and financial conditions,” Mark writes on Tuesday morning. “A low print — and it would appear markets have got way too far ahead of themselves in pricing rising inflation — and more wealth destruction will come through a squeeze of the large short positions in Treasuries.”

Who knows, right?

One thing SocGen’s Andrew Lapthorne knows is that “the fundamentals” are usually some semblance of “good” when shit starts to hit the fan so maybe don’t lean on that.

