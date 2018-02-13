‘Is This The End Of The Central Bank Put’?

One day, someone will write a tragicomedy about the BTFD meme and whoever that person is should definitely include something about how the the dip-buyers never fully understood to what they owed their good fortune.

The greatest trick central banks pulled over the last two years is creating the conditions that allowed the CB “put” to run on autopilot. Thanks to years of transparency and telegraphing of the telegraphing (call it “forward guidance squared”), they gradually obviated the need for even verbal intervention during fleeting periods of market turmoil.

After a while, market participants became so accustomed to accommodation that they began to effectively front-run central bank soothsaying and before too long, those same market participants began to front-run their own front-running. “If we know dovish dovish forward guidance is coming, why wait on it to buy the dip?” became “If I know the next guy is not going to wait on dovish forward guidance to buy the dip, then I better buy the dip faster than he buys the dip” became “If I know the next guy is not going to wait on the next guy who is himself not going to wait on dovish forward guidance, then why wait on either of those two guys?”

Ultimately, that recursive exercise led to people buying dips before the dips even happened or, in other words, just plain old buying, dip or no dip.

Of course most market participants have either lost track of this or else never fully understood it in the first place, which means that when that when the dynamic starts to reverse (starting with the people who do understand the importance of the CB “put” not showing up to the party once it becomes clear that no dovish soothsaying is forthcoming), a lot of the “dumb” money like that which poured in last month will be at a lose when it comes to explaining what happened.

As we noted on Monday, E*Trade added 64,581 gross new brokerage accounts in January, the most for a single month since September of 2016:

