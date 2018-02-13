Guy Who Literally Told You To Sell Days Ahead Of The Meltdown Says Don’t BTFD

Well, I guess you’ve gotta hand it to BofAML’s Michael Hartnett.

I mean, he “nailed it.” He literally told you to sell on January 26 and in case what he was saying was in any way unclear (and it wasn’t, because he also reminded you that his indicator was 11/11 when it comes to these sell signals), he used that big, bright, Bull-&-Bear-o-meter to drive the point home.

From January 26:

And just to add to the list of things Hartnett has nailed recently, if you look back to his January fund manager survey, “short volatility” was flagged as the “most crowded trade” for the first time in the poll’s history. I mean technically, that’s the fund managers “nailing it”, but you get the point. At the time, Hartnett wrote this: “vol spike imminent.”

Well fast forward a month and the new edition of the fund manager survey is out. Now, “Long FAAMG+BAT” has supplanted “short vol.” at the top of the list.

There's some additional color and spoiler alert: that big graphic above still says sell.

