Apparently dissatisfied with the VIX as a leading indicator (it doesn’t really work well in that capacity), SocGen has developed what amounts to a VIX for junk stocks.

“Logically when interest rates rise and markets and economic direction take a turn for the worst, it should be the weakest elements in the economy that suffer first,” the bank's Andrew Lapthorne writes. “So looking for a pickup in volatility amongst the most highly-levered and highly-volatile stocks as a precursor to a potential wider market problem seem sensible.”

Why yes, yes it does. As it turns out, this thing back tests well:

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/13/look-a-junk-stock-vix/