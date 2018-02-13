Die Another Day.

The real drama (if there is any) will come from tomorrow’s CPI number. Also tomorrow, keep an eye on VIX expiration.

While U.S. stocks spent a good portion of Tuesday in the red, things ultimately closed on a positive note, leaving the benchmarks green for a third straight session.

The VIX was lower, but just barely and is still elevated:

