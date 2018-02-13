Die Another Day.
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
The real drama (if there is any) will come from tomorrow’s CPI number. Also tomorrow, keep an eye on VIX expiration.
[...]
While U.S. stocks spent a good portion of Tuesday in the red, things ultimately closed on a positive note, leaving the benchmarks green for a third straight session.
The VIX was lower, but just barely and is still elevated:
Full Tuesday summary with fun humor here: