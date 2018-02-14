Market Correction: Lessons From 2006
I’m not entirely sure it’s comforting to compare February’s bout of market turmoil with the mid-cycle correction that occurred in May-June of 2006 because you know, 28 months after that episode the world ended, but while we’re looking for analogs…
As we all look forward to the latest read on inflation in the U.S. and as we ponder the future of the central bank “put” on a day when Jerome Powell made his first public comments as Fed Chair (just a week after watching the market collapse the same day he took the reins), Goldman thinks the episode shown above might shed some light on what everyone is for now assuming will be seen, in hindsight, as a mid-cycle correction that didn’t ultimately develop into a bear market that presaged a recession.
Long story short, it was a buying opportunity.
