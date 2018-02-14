It was all about the yen overnight. Again.

USDJPY really started to accelerate to the downside just after 9:00 p.m. ET when, according to traders who spoke to Bloomberg, benchmark buying into the Tokyo fix was overwhelmed by macro account selling. Within an hour, it had broken below its 2017 low of 107.32.

“Break of 107.32 is very significant because if markets could have held above that, it may have helped reverse the downtrend; now that possibility is gone,” Daiwa’s Yukio Ishizuki said, adding that “market is one- sidedly betting on yen appreciation so players don’t need any reasoning, they are just riding the tide to sell dollars.” The two-day move is pretty dramatic.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/14/overnight-yen-sanity/