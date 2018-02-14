There are two ways you can look at this CPI print which is being billed as the most important data point of 2018 so far.

On one hand, it’s definitely critical and it makes sense that everyone would be obsessing over it because look what happened after that AHE beat earlier this month. One “wrong” move on the inflation front in an environment where expansionary fiscal policy, an unfunded tax cut, Fed balance sheet rundown, and jitters about foreign demand in the face of increased Treasury supply, could prove fatal for equities if the bond rout accelerates anew.

On the other hand, the fact that the entire world is focused a single CPI print is patently absurd. One number can’t prove or disprove anything and the idea that everyone across the globe is glued to their screens waiting on a number that literally nobody outside of markets knows is coming let alone gives a shit about is hilarious.

Nevertheless, here we are, having made an Everest out of a molehill.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/14/the-most-critical-number-in-the-world-or-mountain-out-of-a-molehill/