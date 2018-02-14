Futures Plunge, Yields Spike As CPI Fears Realized
Well there you go folks.
CPI blew through estimates and it looks like everyone’s worst fears were realized – at least temporarily – when it comes to the knock-on effect for bonds and equities.
10Y yields are rising fast:
And the knee-jerk in stocks was dramatic.
Full post here:
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/14/futures-plunge-yields-spike-as-cpi-fears-realized/