CPI Quick Take: What Happens When The Battle Is ‘Won’?

Ok, so the knee-jerk reaction to a hotter-than-expected CPI print was as expected much to the chagrin of everyone who (probably correctly) said the market was making too big a deal out of a single data point.

But again, you can’t really blame people for being nervous. I mean, the whole narrative here is rising inflation exacerbating the ongoing bond selloff and it’s that bond selloff that was the proximate cause for the global equity market correction that unfolded this month. So you know, one data point may not confirm of disconfirm a narrative, but it does affect asset prices, and you can’t generally expect people to not be sensitive to that expected reaction.

Of course the commentary is coming in hot and heavy.

“What impacted futures is the combination of higher CPI and weaker retail sales. That is the higher inflation per unit of growth backdrop that many macro investors focused on last week,” Evercore ISI’s Dennis Debusschere said, adding that “it would imply Fed tightening even as consumption slows. The bigger risk to stocks is a continued move higher in Treasury yields driven not by better growth prospects, but by an increase in the term premium over concerns about inflation and growing U.S. deficits.”

Right. And of course that’s what everyone has been warning about for months.

