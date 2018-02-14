Goldman’s Buyback Desk Went Nuts During Selloff, But It Wasn’t Enough…
So remember how, time after time for the last couple of years, Goldman has reminded you that the corporate bid is by far the biggest single source of demand for U.S. stocks?
You know, that would be the (largely) price insensitive bid that’s gotten a shot in the arm from financial engineering as firms borrow at artificially suppressed rates and plow the proceeds into EPS-inflating buybacks.
If you’ve forgotten about that, here’s the relevant table for equity demand:
Well apparently, last week was the busiest week on record for Goldman's buyback desk.
But it wasn't enough to stop the bleeding.
Full post here:
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/14/goldmans-buyback-desk-went-nuts-during-selloff-but-it-wasnt-enough/