Albert Edwards: ‘Trump’S Grotesquely Ill-Timed Stimulus Will Be Trigger For Market Implosion, Recession’

Boy, I’ll tell you what folks: the verdict is in on Trump’s exceptionally ill-advised decision to pile fiscal stimulus atop an overheating economy amid a deficit-funded tax cut.

I’m sure this is abundantly clear to most people, but in case it’s not, allow us to reiterate: piling fiscal stimulus on top of an economy that’s already running hot and then throwing in an unfunded tax cut for “good” measure is likely to end in tears.

This dynamic is one of the main drivers of the bond selloff that’s sent 10Y yields to four-year highs. If there were already worries about the possibility that a sudden uptick in inflation pressures could force central banks to hike aggressively for fear of falling too far behind, what Trump is doing is exacerbating those fears.

Well on Thursday, as a Valentine’s Day gift, Albert Edwards is out reiterating all of this in a fantastic new note which is even more pressing now that the CPI print surprised to the upside this morning in the U.S.

“Whatever the arguments are in favour of tax reform in the US (and there are many), this is probably the singularly most irresponsible macro-stimulus seen in US history; to say it is ill-timed and ill-judged would be a massive understatement,” Edwards writes, adding that “the outcome of this front-end loaded stimulus package is patently obvious – it will rapidly accelerate the end of the economic cycle.”

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/14/albert-edwards-trump%C2%92s-grotesquely-ill-timed-stimulus-will-be-trigger-for-market-implosion-recession/