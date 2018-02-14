Mercifully, U.S. stocks have managed to stage a rebound after dipping at the open following this morning’s closely-watched CPI print (it was ugly in the pre-market).

What we would note is that the “problem” here (where “problem” is rising yields) hasn’t gone away. 10Y yields are pushing up against 2.90, not far away from what a lot of folks think is the point of no return beyond which the bottom falls out for equities.

And of course this all gets back to the root issue, which is irresponsible fiscal policy accelerating the time table on Fed hikes and very likely pulling forward the end of the cycle as Albert Edwards details in his latest missive.

When looked at in the context of the fiscal backdrop and the prospect of decreased demand for U.S. debt at a time of increased supply and Fed balance sheet rundown, the jitters look a lot more rational than they might if all you knew was that the entire market was laser-focused one month’s CPI reading.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/14/wall-street-weighs-in-on-super-important-bigly-tremendous-cpi-beat/