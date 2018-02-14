‘You’re Going The Wrong Way!’
Currencies, Macro, Commodities, geopolitics
Contributor Since 2016
Perhaps more than any other time in the last six decades, the fate of markets is inextricably intertwined with the ebb and flow of geopolitics. It's become increasingly clear that one simply cannot fully comprehend market movements without a thorough understanding of concurrent political outcomes. Drawing on extensive experience in both politics and finance, Heisenberg will help demystify a world in which investors can no longer hope to conceptualize of markets as existing in anything that even approximates a vacuum.
The knee-jerk reaction to the blowout CPI print was predictable and probably “correct” where “correct” means that if the bond selloff and the looming fear that an inflation shock is about to bring forward the end of the cycle and force the Fed’s hand, well then it’s time to get the hell out of dodge. But again, “how do bonds know where you’re going?”
Stocks surged on the day. This was the 9th SPX 1% move of 2018 – as far as I can tell, that’s more than all of 2017:
Fourth straight day of gains for the benchmarks.
Yeah. I sincerely hope you people know what you’re doing.
Because before the cash open, folks were singing a decidedly different tune. Have a look at this:
Full summary of one crazy day here:
https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/14/youre-going-the-wrong-way/