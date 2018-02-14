Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

David Stockman: ‘Goldilocks’ Is A Figment Of Your Imagination

David's latest is out...

That was fast. Two weeks ago the Goldilocks Economy was being feted (again) from one end of Wall Street to the other. Today, however, January’s in-coming data brought a 6.7% annualized CPI rate and a negative 3.1%annualized retail sales print.

Can you say stagflation!

The robo machines certainly did when the Dow futures reversed by more than 400 points hard upon the 8:30 AM releases.

Indeed, even if you don’t cotton to the seasonally maladjusted monthly data prints, which we definitely do not, it’s hard to see the case for goldilocks even on a year over year basis.

To wit, nominal retail sales in January were up just 3.0% on a Y/Y basis, while the CPI gained 2.1%. So if consumers are the be-all and end-all of Keynesian prosperity, where’s the beef?

Certainly the measly 0.9% gain in real retail spending since January 2017 ain’t it.

Needless to say, the underlying trends do not remotely fit the goldilocks narrative anyway. As we mentioned a few days ago, hourly wage growth for the 80% of the work force considered to be “production and non-supervisory employees” was up just 2.4% in January while the CPI has now come in at 2.1%.

So with the household savings rate having now plunged to just 2.4%, which is virtuallyan all-time low, how do you get a consumer spending boom out of 0.3% annual wage growth?

Indeed, how do you possibly justify the new Fed Chair’s claim that the Yellen Fed (and Bernanke too) did a splendid job of restoring full-employment prosperity, and that these policies need to be continued full speed ahead?

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/14/david-stockman-goldilocks-is-a-figment-of-your-imagination/