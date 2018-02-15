What The Hell Is Going On With Stocks? Explanations Vary…

If there was one overwhelming theme pervading my inbox on Wednesday afternoon it was this: “I’m glad I’m not the only one.”

Apparently, not a whole lot of people have a rock solid, clean take on yesterday’s move in stocks which saw e-minis bounce some 2.7% off the post-CPI knee-jerk lows by the end of the session. We suggested equity investors are “going the wrong way!” (Planes, Trains And Automobiles reference), but then again “how do we know where they’re going?”, right?

Well, one thing we do know is that yields are still going higher (up near 2.93 on 10s now) and USDJPY is still generally going lower which, while seemingly counterintuitive when taken together, makes some measure of sense if you frame at as a “crazy fiscal policy” problem.

“Rates are moving higher on the perception there are clear signs of accelerating inflation and hence the bond bull market is dead and buried,” Bloomberg’s Mark Cudmore writes on Thursday, adding that “the U.S.’s structural deficits are apparently undermining the nation’s prospects, leading to an acceleration of reserve-diversification away from dollar assets [as] both interest rates and growth no longer drive currencies, and much higher U.S. real yields are now irrelevant, and hence so is inflation.”

There are a number of excuses you can give for why equities are acting like they’re acting and I’m not sure any of them are what I might call “satisfying.”

