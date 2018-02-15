Only ‘Odd-Balls’ Think Low Vol. ETFs Are Vulnerable During A Tantrum, Says Guy Running Low Vol. ETF

Listen, BlackRock’s head of iShares smart beta Rob Nestor thinks maybe you’re on some “odd-ball” shit if you’re asking questions about the extent to which low-vol. products might be prone to underperforming the broader market in a drawdown catalyzed by a concurrent selloff in bonds and stocks.

I mean yes, it would appear to make complete sense to ask whether those funds would be prone to underperformance in a situation where stocks are selling off in response to rapidly rising yields because after all, if you just go out and you pick low volatility stocks without thinking, you might end up with a pretty big allocation to bond proxies, but again, you have to understand that those are the kinds of conclusions “odd balls” would draw, and you’re not an “odd ball”, are you?

Two “odd balls” are Bloomberg’s Carolina Wilson and Dani Burger who, in a new piece, suggest that “a blemish has appeared on what had been one of the hottest trades among quantitative investors — low volatility.”

See the thing is, low vol. ETFs didn’t really offer much in the way of a cushion during the recent market turmoil and the reason is simple: they’re vulnerable in a situation where the correlation between stock and bond returns flips positive. So basically, they’re vulnerable for the same reason balanced portfolios and risk parity took a dive:

Full post here:

