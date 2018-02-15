‘I’ll Bet Every Algo In Asia Was Reading That Text’: It Was Harry!

Boy, we’re searching far and wide for explanations for yesterday’s price action and one person who is out on Thursday with an interesting take is former trader and current Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow who thinks maybe you should be focused on Harry.

Wait, Harry? Who is Harry?

Well presumably “Harry” is a lot of people (last we checked it’s a common name although admittedly, I have never personally known anyone named Harry). But in this case, we’re talking about Admiral Harry Harris who showed up on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a hearing with the House Armed Services Committee and it came across as, well, war-ish.

[...]

As the above mentioned Richard Breslow notes, “the average person on the street in America would look at you blankly if you asked them who is Harry Harris [but] believe me, travel to Asia and you will not have a hard time finding people who are very much aware of who is the commanding officer of the U.S. Pacific Command, his hard-line views and the amount of fire power at his disposal.”

Ok, so who cares about that? Well, Asian algos apparently.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/15/ill-bet-every-algo-in-asia-was-reading-that-text-it-was-harry/