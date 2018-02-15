Well in case you didn’t notice, Thursday brought still more evidence that price pressures are building in the U.S.

Here’s the Empire State Manufacturing prices-paid index, which jumped 12.4 points to its highest since 2012 in February:

“Input price increases picked up noticeably, with the prices paid index reaching its highest level in several years,” the survey notes.

Additionally, the core PPI numbers were a beat (0.4% m/m against consensus of 0.2% and 2.2% y/y against consensus +2%).

Exactly none of this does anything to counter the Fed narrative or to reduce upside Fed risk which got more upside-ish with Wednesday’s CPI print.

I mean obviously, there’s always a way to spin the narrative to fit your outlook, but I’m not sure that’s what’s going on with equities. I think maybe people don’t understand what the likely outcome of rising inflation and expansionary fiscal policy is likely to mean in terms of pulling forward the end of the cycle and giving the Fed a “motive for murder” – so to speak.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/15/bubbly-rallies-and-sharp-selloffs-3-scenarios-for-stocks-as-inflation-pressures-build/