Tom Lee’s Latest Bitcoin Prediction Is Here

Listen, Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Tom Lee is a guy who knows Bitcoin, ok?

We’ve been over this before. Remember, Tom is the guy who, back in October, “correctly” predicted that Bitcoin would rise above $20,000.

He was “right”, but the only problem is, his time frame for Bitcoin > $20,000 was (roughly) five years. It was above $20,000 within 2 months of Tom’s prediction.

As we wrote last month of Lee’s “call”, “sure, you got the direction right, but that move from $4,000 to $20,000 in two months certainly seems to suggest that you were so wildly wrong when it comes to the trajectory that as far as whether you know what you’re talking about is concerned, it might as well have just gone to zero.”

[...]

Well, Tom is back and now he figures Bitcoin will make new highs by July.

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/15/tom-lees-latest-bitcoin-prediction-is-here-that-is-its-own-joke/