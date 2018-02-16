Here’s A Fun S&P Corrections Flow Chart

Ok, so recently, stocks slipped into a correction. In the U.S. In EM. In Hong Kong. In Germany. Etc. For the S&P, the 10% dip off the late January highs snapped a 499-day streak:

Anybody remember that? Probably not, even though it was last week.

Thanks to what certainly looks like a change in the narrative in terms of how equity investors are interpreting the first convincing signs of rising inflation pressures, stocks have managed to stage a pretty remarkable bounce after a week that saw two separate 1,000+ point declines on the Dow and the largest VIX spike in history.

Again, it seems like maybe you don’t remember that at all based on how you’re trading this week, but who am I to judge?

Full post here:

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/16/heres-a-fun-sp-corrections-flow-chart/